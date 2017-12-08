Sioux City reminds pet owners to be "safe and responsible" and license their pets

Sioux City officials say licensing pets is the way to be a quality pet owner.

It's also the law.

If pet licenses are obtained after March 1 a $2.00 penalty will be added to each license fee, $4.00 will be added after April 1, and $6.00 after May 1.

2018 pet tags are now available. You can find the tags at the Customer Service Center in City Hall, Animal Adoption and Rescue, 24-hundred Hawkeye Drive or at the offices of participating veterinarians.

All pet licenses expire on December 31 of the license year. Renewal letters are on their way to remind current pet license holders.

The cost is 11-dollars for neutered pets or 31-dollars for non-neutered pets.

There are other rules regarding pit bulls and the number of dogs and cats allowed in residentially zoned areas of town. A household can be home to 2 dogs and 1 cat but not 3 dogs or 3 cats without obtaining the Excess Pets Permit. Obtaining the $10 permit allows you to exceed the limit.

Contact the 224-7387 with any questions.