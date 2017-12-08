Conaway named Big 12 Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Iowa State’s Alexis Conaway was named the 2017 Big 12 Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the conference announced Thursday. Conaway, a senior from Orange City, Iowa, was selected in a vote by the conference’s coaches, and is the first Cyclone to earn the honor since Jamie Straube in 2012.

The Big 12 Conference established its Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award in 2012-13. A recipient is named in each conference-sponsored sport. Every Big 12 institution nominates one individual per sport with the winners selected by a vote of the league head coaches for that sport, who are not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes. Scholar-Athlete of the Year nominees must be a junior or senior (athletic and academic standing), have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher, participate in at least 60 percent of the team's scheduled contests and have a minimum of one year in residence at the institution.

In the classroom, Conaway has maintained a 4.0 GPA during the entirety of her Iowa State tenure while majoring in kinesiology. She is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree and was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team earlier this month.

On the court, Conaway closed out her Iowa State career as one of the best two-way players in school history. Conaway wrapped up her ISU career with 842 kills at a .290 hitting percentage, the fifth-best career hitting percentage in ISU history and totaled 357 blocks to rank No. 7 in Cyclone history. During her senior campaign, Conaway was moved from middle blocker to outside hitter. The move saw her become the first player since Alison Landwehr in 2011 to have a “Triple-Triple” season, finishing with 238 kills, 179 digs and 103 blocks.