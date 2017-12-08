Freshman Wigginton leads Iowa State past Hawkeyes

Despite being out-rebounded 53-31, Iowa State beat Iowa 84-78 Thursday night. It was the Cyclones' eighth-straight win over the Hawkeyes at Hilton Coliseum. Freshman Lindell Wigginton scored a game-high 24 points, his third straight 20-point effort.

The Cyclones took control of the game in the second half, with ball pressure. ISU forced the Hawkeyes into 12 turnovers in the second half, and 18 for the game, leading to 28 points. That kept the crowd into it, even after the Cyclones trailed at halftime.

"I've never heard that before in my life," said Wigginton. "The fans were crazy. I was loving it, though. I was getting a little hyped. I don't usually get hyped, but... I was getting hyped."

"We had a main focus of putting pressure on them," said junior Nick Weiler-Babb. "They play a lot of guys, but we've got to keep pressure on the ball, so they can't get the easy shots, or get easy curls or easy buckets that we can prevent with pressure. We picked it up in the second half. Coach got on us in the locker room. We came out and we executed what he said to do."

Both teams play again on Sunday. Iowa State hosts Alcorn State and Iowa plays Southern.