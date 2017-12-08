Montoya found guilty of child abuse causing death

A Madison County district judge has found 23-year-old Carla Montoya guilty of child abuse resulting in death, nearly two years after the death of her 4-year old daughter.

Montoya faces 20 years to life in prison for the death of 4-year-old daughter Caylee on March 19, 2016.

She admitted to authorities to throwing her daughter against a bed three times in March 13, 2016.

Caylee died six days later at the Children's Hospital in Omaha from blunt force trauma to the head.

On Tuesday, three witnesses took the stand in the second day of the bench trial, including a detective, a supervisor at the hospital the night Caylee was brought in, and the coroner.

The judge came back with his verdict in less than 30-minutes after both sides rested shortly before 6 p.m.

Montoya is scheduled to be sentenced on March 15th at the Madison County Courthouse.

The trial of a Norfolk, Nebraska woman charged in the death of her four-year-old daughter is expected to resume next week.

The first testimony took place on January 23 in the bench trial of Carla Montoya in Madison County district court.

She's charged with felony intentional child abuse causing death.

Montoya admitted to investigators that she became upset with her daughter Caylee and threw her on a bed three times in March of 2016. The child died several days later at an Omaha hospital.

Because of a conflict in court calendar, testimony won't resume until January 30.

Twenty-three-year-old Carla Montoya arrived at the Madison County Courthouse on Friday for her second arraignment in a child abuse case that resulted in the death of her four-year-old daughter, Caylee, in March 2016.

She entered a not guilty plea, again.

When it was time to announce her plea, Montoya...

"In the charge of child abuse resulting in death in a Class 1B felony, how do you wish to plead?" said Hon. James Kube, 7th Judicial District Judge.

Was silent.

"(silence).....let the record reflect the defendant has not entered a plea, so the court will enter a plea of not guilty for her," said Kube.

Montoya requested to withdraw her previous not guilty plea in October.

At the same time, her defense attorney filed an abatement to changer her charge to a lesser degree.

Montoya was charged with a Class 1B felony for child abuse, stating the act was committed knowingly and intentionally.

The defense wanted the charge lowered to a Class 2A felony, arguing there wasn't enough evidence for intent, that rather the act was committed out of negligence.

A Madison County judge overruled the motion a week later.

Montoya told investigators she got upset and threw her daughter on a bed three times at her Norfolk apartment.

Montoya waived her right to a jury trial for the second time.

Her bench trial is set for January 22, 2018 and January 23, 2018.