Montoya pleads not guilty again in child abuse death

23-year-old Carla Montoya arrived at the Madison County Courthouse on Friday for her second arraignment in a child abuse case that resulted in the death of her 4-year-old daughter, Caylee, in March 2016.

She entered a not guilty plea...again.

When it was time to announce her plea, Montoya...

"In the charge of child abuse resulting in death in a Class 1B felony, how do you wish to plead?" said Hon. James Kube, 7th Judicial District Judge.

Was silent.

"(silence).....let the record reflect the defendant has not entered a plea, so the court will enter a plea of not guilty for her," said Kube.

Montoya requested to withdraw her previous not guilty plea in October.

At the same time, her defense attorney filed an abatement to changer her charge to a lesser degree.

Montoya was charged with a Class 1B felony for child abuse, stating the act was committed knowingly and intentionally.

The defense wanted the charge lowered to a Class 2A felony, arguing there wasn't enough evidence for intent, that rather the act was committed out of negligence.

A Madison County judge overruled the motion a week later.

Montoya told investigators she got upset and threw her daughter on a bed three times at her Norfolk apartment.

Montoya waived her right to a jury trial for the second time.

Her bench trial is set for January 22, 2018 and January 23, 2018.