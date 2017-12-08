Plans for Warrior Hotel in Sioux City discussed on Friday

The Warrior Hotel Project in downtown Sioux City was one of the main topics of the Siouxland Chamber Community Enhancement Meeting on Friday.

Roger Caudron of the Warrior Hotel Development committee was on hand to discuss the plans, show designs, and answer questions.

The building is located on 6th Street and has been empty for many years.

The Warrior is set to have over 140 rooms, apartments, and many different eating establishments.

The only concern for the plans to proceed is the current state of the Federal Historic Tax Credit program.

"If the tax credit, or tax cut bill that were to proceed as if with no changes, as they were originally presented, and introduced, this project would not happen," said Roger Caudron with the Warrior Hotel Project.

Both the U.S. House and Senate plans are still making their way through congress and changes can still be made.

The Warrior Hotel will be tied to the Marriott franchise, however will take on a different look than traditional Marriott hotels.

It will be a full service hotel and event location.

They will have ballrooms, a grand staircase restored to historic standards, and also roof access for apartment and suite guests.