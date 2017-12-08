Clearing skies pave way for a pleasant weekend - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Clearing skies pave way for a pleasant weekend

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Clouds moved in last night and have stayed with us through our Friday.

It was also a breezy day and temperatures were just below average.

Those clouds will be decreasing in coverage as we go through the night.

What won't decrease tonight is the winds which will stay breezy out of the northwest.

They do start to diminish on Saturday and with more sunshine it will feel a little warmer even though temperatures will be pretty similar to Friday.

A warm front does track through Saturday night and switch us to more southwesterly flow.

This will help push our temperatures up to near 50 degrees Sunday and with lots of sunshine again it will be the best day in the period.

A cold front moves through Monday and knocks us back down to the low 40s for highs.

It will also be windy and we'll have a small chance for some light rain or snow showers especially in our Iowa counties.

The rest of the work week looks pretty consistent with dry conditions and temperatures hovering just above normal near the 40 degree mark.

