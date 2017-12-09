UPDATE: Persons of Interest in Loofe investigation indicted for engaging in fraudulent activity

Update:

According to authorities, on December 12, 2017 two individuals, Aubrey Trail (51) and Bailey Boswell (23), were indicted for their involvement in fraudulent activities including the transportation of stolen goods, securities, moneys, State tax stamps, or articles used in aiding and abetting these types of crimes.

Both Trail and Boswell remain incarcerated in connection with these charges.

These activities were uncovered during the course of a separate ongoing investigation into the disappearance and death of 24-year-old Lincoln woman, Sydney Loofe.

Both Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell continue to be considered persons of interest in this ongoing investigation

Previous:

The two persons of interest in the disappearance and death of a Neligh, Nebraska woman have been charged with transporting stolen items over state lines.

In paperwork filed in federal court, 51-year old Aubrey Trail and 23-year old Bailey Boswell have been charged with transporting items between Hiawatha, Kansas, to Beatrice, Nebraska, on October 20.

On Monday, the body of what is believed to be 24-year old Sydney Loofe was discovered in rural Clay County.

Neither Trail nor Boswell have been charged with an offense directly related to the Loofe investigation.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said they believe Trail and Boswell were two of the last people to have been with Loofe prior to her disappearance on November 16.

The day before, Loofe told friends on Snapchat that she was looking forward to a date.