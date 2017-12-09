Christmas with the Symphony Concert set for Saturday night

On Saturday night the air in downtown Sioux City will be filled with sweet Christmas music, courtesy of the Sioux City Symphony.

The Christmas with the Symphony concert at the Orpheum Theater will feature a collection of skilled performers from across Siouxland.

And that includes the guest soloist, a 17-year-old violinist.

Robert Hwang, a Senior at North High School, will perform Vivaldi's "Winter" during the 7: 30 p.m. concert.

He has been perfecting his talent since he was just five years old, when his parents first introduced him to piano and violin lessons.

Once a month, he travels to the East Coast to take lessons with Kim Fischer, the second principal violinist of the Philadelphia Orchestra.

"Going to Philadelphia is a great city, a huge city too and I'm now used to that flight and the workload that it is. It's some pretty intense lessons but it's definitely worth it to go," said Hwang.

It's not a surprise Hwang doesn't just excel on the stage, but in the classroom as well.

As a freshman in high school, he took part in a science experiment contest at his school involving, of all groups, NASA.

The focus of his experiment was how prevalent allergies are in space.

And sure enough, he ended up winning.

"Just going all of the way and winning the competition and actually seeing my work go aboard the rocket, it was just crazy to see how much opportunity science offered me. It actually was funny because the first rocket that went up in space, it actually blew up. It never made it so we had to redo it and send it back. But I was able to get the results back and analyze it. And it was just an opening door experience for me into the science world," said Hwang.

Hwang said since he sent off that experiment to NASA, he has spent a lot of time doing biomedical research.

He said he's made several trips to the University of Iowa and the National Institute of Health.

Tickets are still available and start at $15 at orpheumlive.com.