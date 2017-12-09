Donate to Spread the Joy campaign

It is the season of giving, and many of you have been giving to help those less fortunate in our community.

One of the ways is through Spread The Joy from KTIV and Security National Bank.

The campaign collects jars of Peanut Butter and Jelly for the Food Bank of Siouxland.

The employees here at KTIV wanted to take part as well, so we took down our donation today to the downtown branch of Security National Bank.

Our three boxes joined the others donated by many of you.

Last year you donated 3,500 pounds of peanut butter and jelly.

"We at Security National Bank have always been big supporters of the community and so when we reached out to the community and try to do something special our customers are always very supportive," said Mandi Sievers, the Assistant Vice President of Retail Services at Security National Bank.

"There are about 1,100 children in the area who struggle with hunger or where their next meal is coming from so this is a way for Security National Bank to help that cause," said Colin Tague, the Assistant Vice-President at Security National Bank.

"We are a community-minded station, it is important to make a difference in people's lives, this is one of the great ways to do that and it is such an important responsibility to make sure Siouxland children are cared for," said Bridget Breen, KTIV's Station Manager.

You have until next Friday, December 15 to drop off your donation at any Security National Bank location.