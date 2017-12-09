Boy scouts skate like Sioux City Musketeers

Siouxland scouts got the chance to skate like the Musketeers, Saturday.

Over 800 scouts and their families laced up ice skates and got out on the frozen rink at the Tyson Events Center.

Scouts also got to climb a rock wall, meet emergency professionals, and play kick ball.

"It's a great event, the boys come out, they get to skate all over the place, and have a good time," said Sioux City Musketeers Zamboni operator, Ronald "Dino" Vedin. "We bring out nets, we bring out the Zamboni and let the kids get up, close, and personal with those things."

The kids attended the Musketeers game Saturday night against the Omaha Lancers.

They even got the chance to meet some of the players.

The best part of their day was getting the chance to skate like a Musketeer.

"I've never actually experienced...I never thought that it would be...kind of like I'm not even really ice that I've skated on before, because I've been skating on different ice that is kind of not as big as this, this is the biggest ice rink I've ever skated on," said boy scout, Kyler Vos.

Saturday night's game game was at 7:05.

This is just one event Siouxland scouts get to enjoy through the Boy Scouts of America program.