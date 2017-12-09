Iowa State Judo Championships hit the mat in Sioux City

The Iowa Judo State Championships went down on Saturday.

The Sioux City Judo Club hosted the Iowa State Judo Championships at the Long Lines Family Recreation Center.

The tournament started with the children's technique form competition at 10:30 a.m.

Shiai, or fighting, was afterward for juniors and masters.

The oldest competitors hit the mat afterward to duel.

Even though they fight against one another, judo competitors are good friends away from the circle.

"Everyone I compete with, I soon become friends with," said first-degree black belt, Matthew McCormick. "You fight them and then 10 minutes later you're talking about what you did and how to get better. I haven't really met any jerks doing judo, they're all really nice guys. I've met most of my best friends doing judo."

To win a judo match, one fighter must either submit their opponent or throw them on their back.

The tournament included young boys and girls and adults over the 30-years-old.