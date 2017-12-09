Fireworks sales begin amongst discussion of ordinance change in Sioux City

A state ordinance allowed the sale of fireworks in Iowa this Fourth of July.

Now, Siouxland is gearing up again for the winter holiday celebration.

Fireworks go on sale again starting Sunday, December 10, just in time for Christmas and New Year's Eve.

During the Fourth of July holiday, city code allowed residents to shoot off fireworks from June 25 through July 4.

Fireworks could be shot off between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Law enforcement received nearly 350 firework-related calls for people breaking the time frame and two-week period last summer, so the days and hours this holiday season could change.

"It's important that people are able to celebrate but do so in a responsible manner and I think that we all saw that some people got a little overzealous and maybe the time span was a little too long," said Sioux City city council member, Alex Watters. "So, I think allowing people to celebrate but doing so in a more restricted time period, I think is beneficial for everyone."

City council will meet Monday night to consider reduced time for shooting off fireworks.

If approved, residents would only be allowed to shoot off fireworks on New Year's Eve at 1 p.m. through New Year's Day at 12:30 a.m.