Teen shoots mountain lion near Akron, IA

What started as a deer hunt for one Siouxland teen, quickly turned into something else.

17-year-old Jacob Altena of Rock Rapids, Iowa was out with his shotgun...when he was approached by a mountain lion.

Altena was about a half-mile west of Akron, behind a grain elevator, when he heard something move closely to his left.

He wandered over to see what it was...and found himself face-to-face with a mountain lion.

"My hands started to shake and I could feel the adrenaline rush already," said 17-year-old Jacob Altena of Rock Rapids, IA. "It was about 15 feet from me and I instantly pulled my gun on it, because I didn't know for sure if it was going to move or not. I had my gun pointed at him and he moved towards me about a foot and I instantly pulled the trigger."

Altena said one shot to the shoulder knocked the mountain lion down and it died shortly after.

Altena said the mountain lion was nearly 80 pounds and its paws were the size of the palms of his hands.

He said he killed a 12-point buck last year, but said this is now his most memorable hunt.