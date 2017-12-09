More sunshine for Sunday with warmer temperatures

Sunshine returned to our skies for our Saturday after a mostly cloudy close to the week.



Temperatures though were pretty similar to Friday for most of us as we topped out near average in the low to mid 30s.



Some of our western cities did manage to get into the 40s despite the breezy northwest winds in place.



We'll have a few passing clouds overnight.



Temperatures won't fall too badly due to a warm front making its way through the area this evening.



This will set the stage for a warm Sunday where highs will jump into the upper 40s.



With plenty of sunshine in place and lighter winds it will be a great day to be out for this time of year.



Monday will be just a few degrees cooler but we'll have strong northwest winds gusting to 35 mph and mostly cloudy skies.



The rest of the forecast is pretty consistent with dry conditions and temperatures hovering just above average near 40 degrees.