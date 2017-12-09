Creighton scores seventh-straight win over Nebraska - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Creighton scores seventh-straight win over Nebraska

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Creighton beat Nebraska on Saturday, 75-65. Creighton beat Nebraska on Saturday, 75-65.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Marcus Foster scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, and Creighton beat Nebraska 75-65 Saturday for its seventh straight win over the Cornhuskers.

Foster, held to 1-of-5 shooting in the first half, hit a 3-pointer from the wing with 46 seconds to play to put the Bluejays (8-2) up 69-63.

Mitch Ballock had 11 of his 13 points in the second, Ronnie Harrell Jr. finished with 12 and Khyri Thomas added 11 for Creighton.

Isaac Copeland had a double-double with 20 points and a career-high 11 rebounds for Nebraska (7-4). The Huskers got 16 points from James Palmer Jr., and 10 from Isaiah Roby. Glynn Watson had eight points and five assists before fouling out with 2:50 left.

The Bluejays, fueled by a sellout crowd of 17,901 that was on its feet much of the second half, shot 59 percent after halftime.

They struggled in the first half, missing 5 of 7 free throws after getting in the bonus less than 8 minutes into the game, committing seven turnovers in a five-minute stretch and missing 11 of 13 3-pointers.

Still, they trailed just 33-28 at half thanks to Nebraska's 39-percent shooting and inability to pull away when it had chances.

Creighton took the lead for good on Martin Krampelj's dunk midway through the second half.

