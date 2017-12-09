Musketeers shut out by Omaha - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Musketeers shut out by Omaha

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
The Musketeers fell to Omaha on Saturday, 3-0. The Musketeers fell to Omaha on Saturday, 3-0.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Filip Suchy netted two goals, and Omaha scored three times in the third period to beat the Musketeers on Saturday, 3-0.

Goalies were the story through two periods, where the game was scoreless. Sioux City goalie Matt Jurusik had 16 saves through two periods, while Omaha's Zach Driscoll had 15 saves.

Those numbers were even more impressive, given that there were 10 power plays between the two teams. Omaha was  1-for-6 on the power play; the Musketeers were 0-for-4.

Five minutes into the third, Suchy scored the Lancers' only power play goal of the night. Aaron Grounds followed with a goal 11 minutes later, and Suchy scored his second goal on an empty Sioux City net, with 1:30 to play.

The Musketeers (5-11-3) are back in action of Friday and Saturday, hosting Bloomington on both nights.
 

