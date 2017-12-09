East's Rees goes over 1,000 points in Black Raider win

Sioux City East beat South Sioux City on Saturday, 85-38.
--BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
S.C. East 85 South Sioux City 38 F
Le Mars 59 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 51 F
Alta-Aurelia 57 Woodbury Central 23 F
Cherokee 63 Ridge View 41 F
Unity Christian 63 MOC-FV 32 F
Lawton-Bronson 59 Hinton 52 F
Battle Creek 66 Norfolk Catholic 62 F
Omaha Westside 68 Norfolk 50 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 55 Randolph 53 F
Pierce 59 Hartington-N'castle 37 F
Guardian Angels 52 Crofton 51 F
O'Neill 72 Madison 45 F
Ponca 71 Irene-Wakonda 25 F
Oakland-Craig 49 Howells-Dodge 45 F
Wayne 59 Columbus Lakeview 51 F
Omaha Nation 70 Flandreau Indian 56 F
West Holt 92 Burwell 62 F
Twin River 63 Tekamah-Herman 21 F
Riverside 89 Elgin/Pope John 31 F
--GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
South Sioux City 57 S.C. East 40 F
Le Mars 46 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 45 F/OT
Dakota Valley 78 Gayville-Volin 31 F
Cherokee 86 Ridge View 43 F
Woodbury Central 59 Alta-Aurelia 42 F
Unity Christian 70 MOC-FV 63 F
West Sioux 56 Alcester-Hudson 28 F
Norfolk 47 Omaha Central 23 F
Crofton 61 Guardian Angels 49 F
Bloomfield 55 Niobrara-Verdigre 24 F
O'Neill 51 Madison 19 F
Randolph 42 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 41 F
Hartington-N'castle 43 Pierce 37 F
Osmond 57 Plainview 48 F
Irene-Wakonda 50 Ponca 47 F
Howells-Dodge 56 Oakland-Craig 43 F
Wayne 56 Columbus Lakeview 51 F
Omaha Nation 71 Flandreau Indian 44 F
West Holt 41 Burwell 29 F
Elkhorn Valley 55 C-W-C 42 F
Elgin/Pope John 60 Riverside 26 F
Twin River 37 Tekamah-Herman 28 F
Boyd County 47 Clearwater-Orchard 19 F