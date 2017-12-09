East's Rees goes over 1,000 points in Black Raider win - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

East's Rees goes over 1,000 points in Black Raider win

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
--BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
S.C. East 85 South Sioux City 38 F
Le Mars 59 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 51 F   
Alta-Aurelia 57 Woodbury Central 23 F 
Cherokee 63 Ridge View 41 F   
Unity Christian 63 MOC-FV 32 F 
Lawton-Bronson 59 Hinton 52 F
Battle Creek 66 Norfolk Catholic 62 F 
Omaha Westside 68 Norfolk 50 F  
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 55 Randolph 53 F 
Pierce 59 Hartington-N'castle 37 F  
Guardian Angels 52 Crofton 51 F  
O'Neill 72 Madison 45 F 
Ponca 71 Irene-Wakonda 25 F
Oakland-Craig 49 Howells-Dodge 45 F  
Wayne 59 Columbus Lakeview 51 F
Omaha Nation 70 Flandreau Indian 56 F    
West Holt 92 Burwell 62 F  
Twin River 63 Tekamah-Herman 21 F  
Riverside 89 Elgin/Pope John 31 F 

--GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
South Sioux City 57 S.C. East 40 F  
Le Mars 46 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 45 F/OT  
Dakota Valley 78 Gayville-Volin 31 F 
Cherokee 86 Ridge View 43 F  
Woodbury Central 59 Alta-Aurelia 42 F  
Unity Christian 70 MOC-FV 63 F  
West Sioux 56 Alcester-Hudson 28 F  
Norfolk 47 Omaha Central 23 F 
Crofton 61 Guardian Angels 49 F  
Bloomfield 55 Niobrara-Verdigre 24 F 
O'Neill 51 Madison 19 F  
Randolph 42 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 41 F  
Hartington-N'castle 43 Pierce 37 F  
Osmond 57 Plainview 48 F  
Irene-Wakonda 50 Ponca 47 F 
Howells-Dodge 56 Oakland-Craig 43 F 
Wayne 56 Columbus Lakeview 51 F
Omaha Nation 71 Flandreau Indian 44 F  
West Holt 41 Burwell 29 F  
Elkhorn Valley 55 C-W-C 42 F  
Elgin/Pope John 60 Riverside 26 F 
Twin River 37 Tekamah-Herman 28 F  
Boyd County 47 Clearwater-Orchard 19 F  

