Kids decorate gingerbread cookies to celebrate the holidays

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center held its annual gingerbread cookie decoration event, Sunday.

Children, parents, and grandparents from around Siouxland popped into the center for "One Smart Cookie." 

Visitors got to decorate their own gingerbread creations from a number of edible objects. 

Center representatives say gingerbread has a rich history dating back to the 11th century. 

The kids just like decorating and eating their creations.  

"It's actually really fun, especially when you do it by yourself, because you can imagine your own cookie that you can make," said Logan Bonnes of Sioux City. 

The event lasted from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

