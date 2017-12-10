Boy donates gifts to South Dakota children's hospital - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Boy donates gifts to South Dakota children's hospital

SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

An 11-year-old Watertown boy has donated more than 170 gifts to children at a Sioux Falls hospital this holiday season.

Nolan Adams dropped off presents Saturday for patients at Sanford Children's Hospital.

It's the fourth year that Nolan has donated toys and other gifts to children at the hospital.

Nolan got the idea a few years ago when he was in the car with his parents and heard an ad about the hospital on the radio.

He asked his parents if they could stop somewhere and get some toys.

Nolan's Project raised $2,800 this year. His mother, Trisha Adams, says he already has about $300 saved for next year.

