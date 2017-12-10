Iowa football player facing OWI charge - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa football player facing OWI charge

 A University of Iowa football player, and a West Lyon High School alum, was arrested on a drunken driving charge early this morning near Kinnick Stadium.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, 22-year old Brandon P. Snyder, a senior free safety for the Hawkeyes, was called in around 3 a.m. for driving recklessly. 

An officer responded and located Snyder driving near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Hawkins Drive.

Snyder was pulled over and police said he showed multiple signs of intoxication, including impaired speech and an odor of alcohol. 

Snyder was arrested and faces one count of drunken driving, a serious misdemeanor.

