Windy Monday ahead with more clouds and possible precipitation

Sunday was a pretty nice late December day with highs well above average and plenty of sunshine.



We'll have just a few passing clouds for the nighttime hours and it will stay above average with lows in the mid 20s.



Clouds will increase for Monday with some spotty flurries/sprinkles possible; a dusting of accumulation is not out of the question.



Winds will kick up on the back side of the cold front with gusts up to 45 mph possible in the afternoon.



Driving may become difficult in any short bursts of snow that occur.



Once we get past Monday the forecast gets quiet again.



We'll have a few breezy days in Wednesday and Thursday but otherwise above average temperatures will continue with highs staying in the 40s.



Dry conditions look to dominate into next weekend.