Windy Monday ahead with more clouds and possible precipitation - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Windy Monday ahead with more clouds and possible precipitation

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(KTIV) -

Sunday was a pretty nice late December day with highs well above average and plenty of sunshine.

We'll have just a few passing clouds for the nighttime hours and it will stay above average with lows in the mid 20s.

Clouds will increase for Monday with some spotty flurries/sprinkles possible; a dusting of accumulation is not out of the question.

Winds will kick up on the back side of the cold front with gusts up to 45 mph possible in the afternoon.

Driving may become difficult in any short bursts of snow that occur.

Once we get past Monday the forecast gets quiet again.

We'll have a few breezy days in Wednesday and Thursday but otherwise above average temperatures will continue with highs staying in the 40s.

Dry conditions look to dominate into next weekend.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.