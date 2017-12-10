State Senator Nate Boulton in Sioux City ahead of special electi - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

State Senator Nate Boulton in Sioux City ahead of special election

Posted:

State Senator and Democratic candidate for governor, Nate Boulton was in Sioux City Sunday.

Boulton was campaigning for Dr. Todd Wendt, Democratic candidate for the special election for senate district three. 

Boulton led a group of 20 dedicated volunteers in a phone bank to get out the vote for the Tuesday election.

Boulton said, "Todd Wendt is exactly the type of person we need in the Iowa Senate to stand up and fight back for education in Iowa." 

Voting polls are open Tuesday, December 12, from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

