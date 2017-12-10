Drought conditions beginning to creep back into Siouxland

For much of the summer much of Siouxland was stuck in a moderate drought.



Relief came in the fall as rains returned to the area.



The first ten days of October saw just over six and a half inches of rain in Sioux City.



Since then, though, the faucets have virtually shut off again.



During the rest of October just over three tenths of an inch fell.



This gave an opportunity for the rain that fell early in the month to absorb.



But November was very dry for the area with only eight hundredths of an inch fell.



That was almost an inch and a quarter behind average.



December hasn't been much better with only two tenths of an inch of precipitation falling.



Because of this almost all of Siouxland is now in the "abnormally dry" category of drought, equivalent to level one of five.



The only chance for precipitation in the forecast comes Monday with some sprinkles and flurries possible.