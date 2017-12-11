Police say some type of explosive device went off a the Port Authority in NYC

New York City police have arrested a man that, they say, set off a pipe bomb near the city's port authority this morning.

The suspect survived the blast but suffered burns.

At least three other people were also injured.

New York officials say they are on heighten alert at other public transportation terminals.

We are at port authority bus terminal in Manhattan about a block west of time square this is where this terrorist incident took place this morning about 7:20 am.

According to the NYPD Police Commissioner the device exploded inside a tunnel connecting two of the major subway lines, the the a c e trains which run along eight ave and the 1 2 3 trains which run alone Seventh Ave.

There is a tunnel where passengers connect and the suspect can be seen on surveillance video walking east bound in that tunnel and then the explosion.

The suspect himself suffered serious burns in that explosion the only other injuries know at this time are considered minor.

Described by the fire commissioner as a ringing in the ears and some of those folks took themselves to the hospital to get checked out after this.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cumo both spoke about the most effective way for New Yorkers to defeat this kind of terrorism and that is simple resilience.

The mayor ended his remarks by saying that not only are there no specific threats to New York City at this time but the best thing that New Yorkers can do is simply go back to work.

That's the very latest from outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal.

A "terror-related" explosion occurred during rush hour Monday morning in the subway near New York City's Port Authority and Times Square, the city's police commissioner said.



The suspect, Akayed Ullah, was "wearing an improvised low-tech explosive device" that detonated in a subway tunnel in the 42nd Street passageway between 7th and 8th avenues, NYPD commissioner James P. O'Neill told reporters. He was taken into custody.



The Fire Department of New York said there was a total of four non-life-threatening injuries. Earlier, law enforcement officials told NBC News the suspect was the only person hurt and sustained a minor injury.



Three law enforcement officials said that the explosion was believed to be an "intentional act." The suspect had some sort of pipe bomb or other type of improvised explosive device that either went off prematurely or only partially detonated, the law enforcement officials said.



A federal law enforcement official said Ullah, 27, was wearing the explosive device.



NYPD and FBI are investigating whether it was a lone actor with a lone incendiary device, or whether it was part of a broader plot. The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is also involved in the probe.



Former NYPD commissioner Bill Bratton said preliminary information indicated that the explosion was carried out in the name of ISIS.



"The preliminary information from three sources, and I emphasize my former word, preliminary, subject to change: It is a man in his middle 20s probably, possibly from Bangladesh. Been in the country about seven years, who was supposedly setting the device off in the name of ISIS. So definitely a terrorist attack, definitely intended," Bratton said on MSNBC.



"As to whether the device malfunctioned or didn't function correctly, that'll have to be determined," Bratton added.



The incident, in the heart of the city, caused chaos for morning commuters. Emergency vehicles that stretched for blocks rushed to the scene, causing major evacuations in the massive transit hub. Subway lines were thrown into disarray, with at least 10 bypassing the Times Square and 42nd Street/Port

Authority stops.



With the area around Port Authority closed off, streets that would normally be bustling with commuters were eerily empty. Bystanders took photos with their phones as police and fire vehicles whizzed by.



Two students who were about to swipe into the subway said that they were trying to get to school when the explosion went off.



"I was about to swipe in my card and out of nowhere, we heard a really loud bang, everyone said 'get out, get out!'" Ali, 18, who declined to give his last name, said.



His friend, Saidou Choudhury, 19, said the explosion "sounded like it was deep inside."



"I was traumatized," he said.

An explosion occurred during rush hour Monday morning near New York City's Port Authority, police said.

One suspect was in custody following the incident at 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, according to a senior NYPD official.

The suspect sustained a minor injury, law enforcement told NBC News. They said it did not appear anyone else had been hurt. Three law enforcement officials said that the explosion was believed to be an "intentional act." The suspect was carrying some sort of pipe bomb or other type of improvised explosive device that either went off prematurely or only partially detonated, the law enforcement officials said.

"This was an attempted terrorist attack," NYC Mayor de Blasio says.



NYPD and FBI are investigating whether it was a lone actor with a lone incendiary device, or whether it was part of a broader plot.

The incident, in the heart of the city, caused chaos for morning commuters. Emergency vehicles that stretched for blocks rushed to the scene, causing major evacuations in the massive transit hub.

Two students who were about to swipe into the subway said that they were trying to get to school when the explosion went off.

"I was about to swipe in my card and out of nowhere, we heard a really loud bang, everyone said 'get out, get out!'" Ali, 18, who declined to give his last name, said. His friend, Saidou Choudhury, 19, said the explosion "sounded like it was deep inside."

"I was traumatized," he said.

The Fire Department of New York City said they received a call about the explosion at 6:19 a.m.

The Port Authority Bus Terminal is the nation's largest bus terminal, with about 230,000 passengers passing through it on a typical weekday, its website says.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

