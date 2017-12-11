Electrical wiring blamed in Norfolk, NE house fire

Overheating and stress from electrical wiring appear to be the cause of a Friday house fire in Norfolk, Nebraska.

The home at 610 south 4th Street suffered over $60,000 in damage from a fire, according to a news release from Fire Captain John Reding. The Norfolk Fire Division responded to a 911 call of smoke and fire coming from the attic at 2:43 PM on Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival, the residents had evacuated the home and firefighters found the fire in the second floor and attic areas. The news release says the firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire in the second floor but were able to contain the fire to the upper floor. The building sustained heavy damage to the roof and second floor.

There were no injuries to the residents or firefighters during the incident.

The building is owned by Christ Lutheran Church, which is directly west of the house, and was occupied by Greg and Jamie Dempster and their family. A GoFundMe page set up for the family says all of their belongings were in the house and nothing is salvageable.

Firefighters remained on scene for several hours to completely extinguish the blaze and conduct their investigation. Fire Marshal Terry Zwiebel and Fire Inspector Nate Wortman conducted the investigation and determined electrical wiring in the wall and attic started the fire. NPPD, Black Hills Gas and the Norfolk Police Department assisted during the incident.

The GoFundMe page for the family can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/family-fire-help-them-restart.