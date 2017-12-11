Memorial service to be held for Neligh, NE woman

The Neligh, Nebraska woman whose body was found in southeast Nebraska last week will be remembered in her hometown Monday.

A memorial service will be held for Sydney Loofe this morning at 10:30 at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that a donation be made to be used for a memorial at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo.

The two persons of interest in the disappearance and death of a Loofe have been charged- but not in relation with the disappearance.

In paperwork filed in federal court, 51-year-old Aubrey Trail and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell have been charged with transporting stolen items between Kansas, to Beatrice, Nebraska, on October 20.

Monday, December 4, the body of what is believed to be 24-year-old Sydney Loofe was discovered in rural Clay County.

Neither Trail nor Boswell have been charged with an offense directly related to the Loofe investigation.

Lincoln Police Chief said they believe Trail and Boswell were two of the last people to have been with Loofe prior to her disappearance on November 16.



