Olympic mascots in D.C.

NBC News

The mascot for the 2018 Winter Olympics was in our nation's capital.

The Olympic games in PyeongChang, South Korea start in less than two months.

And the mascot, Soohorang, came to meet some Americans.

The white tiger is rich in symbolism.

In South Korea the tiger often represents trust and strength and his white fur represents the snow and ice that are part of the Winter Olympics.

Soohorang also brought a friend with him. 

Bandabi, a black Asian bear, is the mascot for the 2018 Paralympic games. 

