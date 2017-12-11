Blustery and colder start to the workweek

**Wind Advisory in effect for most of Siouxland into early afternoon/evening**

After a beautiful Sunday, conditions are becoming colder as we kick-start the workweek. Clouds will be moving in and the winds will become blustery through the day as a cold front continues to track through the region. Our temps look to fall into the 30s and 40s which is around 10° cooler than Sunday. It'll feel a bit worse though as wind chills look to be a factor due to NW winds that may gust toward 45 mph. In terms of precipitation, the boundary could spark up a little rain and snow especially this afternoon.

A few isolated spots could pick up a coating but little to no accumulation is expected, as precipitation looks to be fairly scattered. Moisture then exits tonight as clouds start to diminish through the overnight. We'll see clouds mixed with sunshine Tuesday with temps topping out near 40° yet again. Another warm front lifts in which will continue our up and down temperature trend. Highs look to climb back toward 50° Wednesday along with breezy winds as the front pushes in. Our above average highs aren't ending behind this passage either but the 30s look to return with lower 40s SW of Sioux City on Thursday. Highs climb back up progressing into the weekend with 40s and 50s expected by Sunday. This dry and rather quiet pattern looks to continue as well with no big chances of rain or snow into next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer