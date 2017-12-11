Wildfire closes Custer State Park in South Dakota - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Wildfire closes Custer State Park in South Dakota

Posted:
Courtesy: Custer County Emergency Management Courtesy: Custer County Emergency Management
CUSTER, SD (AP) -

Multiple agencies have responded to a wildfire that has closed Custer State Park in the Black Hills.

Custer County Emergency Management said Monday all main roads, including Highways 16A and 87, in and out of the park will be closed until further notice.
 
Emergency managers say the Blue Bell Lodge at Custer has been evacuated. Officials say the lodge is closed for the season, but the people that stay year round to maintain the property have been asked to leave. 

