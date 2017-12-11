Celebrity chef Mario Batali says he's deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort he has caused after allegations of sexual misconduct.

The online website Eater New York reports the incidents occurred during a period of at least 20 years and involve at least four women, three who worked for Batali.

In a prepared statement sent to the Associated Press, Batali said the complaints match up with his past behavior.

The famous chef is stepping down from daily operations at his restaurant empire.

And ABC has also asked Batali to step away from his show, "The Chew", while the allegations are investigated.