Iowa officials investigate 3 deer hunting accidents

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Three hunters have been accidentally shot while hunting deer in Iowa with shotguns.
   
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says an 11-year-old boy was struck in the hip on Sunday by his 13-year-old brother when a deer ran between them and they both fired. The boys were hunting with their grandfather near Iowa City.
   
On Sunday morning 28-year-old Justin Scroggie of New Market was shot in the arm when he was mistaken by another hunter for a deer in southwest Iowa.
   
Another accidental shooting in the same area of the state remains under investigation from last Tuesday when 65-year-old John Fish of Villisca was shot in the foot by a 15-year-old boy firing at a deer which ran between them.
   
The DNR says none of the injuries are life threatening.

