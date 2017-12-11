Iowa officials investigate 3 deer hunting accidents

Three hunters have been accidentally shot while hunting deer in Iowa with shotguns.



The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says an 11-year-old boy was struck in the hip on Sunday by his 13-year-old brother when a deer ran between them and they both fired. The boys were hunting with their grandfather near Iowa City.



On Sunday morning 28-year-old Justin Scroggie of New Market was shot in the arm when he was mistaken by another hunter for a deer in southwest Iowa.



Another accidental shooting in the same area of the state remains under investigation from last Tuesday when 65-year-old John Fish of Villisca was shot in the foot by a 15-year-old boy firing at a deer which ran between them.



The DNR says none of the injuries are life threatening.