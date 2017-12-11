Stella Daskalakis an award-winning experienced broadcast journalist who has worked as a Reporter and Anchor in Seattle, Washington, Salt Lake City, Utah, Eugene, Oregon, Topeka, Kansas and most recently at KULR-8 Television in Billings, Montana, where she worked as the Main Female Anchor/Reporter for five years.



She has covered a multitude of stories and interviewed a wide variety of people, including a former president, politicians, celebrities and human trafficking survivors.



Stella has worked in almost every area of television and radio news, from the assignment desk to the anchor desk. She also has spent some of her career as a print journalist/columnist and Host for Public Television.



Highlights of her journalism career include coverage of: the journey of human trafficking survivors, the devastating floods in St. George, Utah, the investigation surrounding Susan Powell’s disappearance in Salt Lake City, demonstrations in Seattle during the Iraq War, the Kansas Legislature and Iowa Caucus.



Her favorite part of broadcast news is interviewing people who have inspiring stories to share.



Stella's experience does not begin and end with broadcast news. She is an Instructor of Public Speaking. She has been a certified Facilitator/Trainer for the Anti-Defamation League’s A World of Difference Institute since May 2006. She also serves as an Emcee for a variety of events and is a Certified Group Fitness Instructor.



Stella has assisted in opening and operating two major hotels in Denver, Colorado. She also helped her family open and operate two businesses in Salt Lake City, Utah.



She is a community volunteer for various organizations. She has studied voice, piano and viola and directed a church choir and youth folk dance group in Seattle.



Stella is fluent in Greek and has studied the French, Spanish and German languages. She has two children, Dante and Kristina, who are attending college.



