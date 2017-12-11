Storm dumps ten inches of snow on Valdez, Alaska in just one hour

Storm dumps ten inches of snow on Valdez, Alaska in just one hou - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

(NBC News)

When Alaska makes national news for snow, something very wild just happened. 

This week, it was a snowstorm that dumped an impressive ten inches in one hour. 

"I've heard people say it snowed 6 inches an hour, and I'm like, yeah right," Mark Hanson said, standing next to his snow plow. "But we had an hour and a half where our avalanche tech measured 15 inches of snow. So yeah, that was pretty wild."

Hanson has worked in Thompson Pass for the Department of Transportation for more than 20 years. He says he's never seen anything like that snowfall.

