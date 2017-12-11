Alabama voters head to the polls Tuesday in the Senate special e - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Alabama voters head to the polls Tuesday in the Senate special election

Democrat Doug Jones and Republican Roy Moore, accused of sexual misconduct involving numerous teenage girls face off in special Alabama Senate race on Tuesday. Democrat Doug Jones and Republican Roy Moore, accused of sexual misconduct involving numerous teenage girls face off in special Alabama Senate race on Tuesday.
Alabama voters go to the polls Tuesday in a Senate special election that has captured the attention of the nation.

Much of the spotlight on Republican Roy Moore, accused of dating and molesting teenage girls when he was in his 30's.  He has had a controversial career as a prosecutor and judge but still leads in many polls.

Democrat Doug Jones is crisscrossing the state, shaking as many hands and talking to as many voters as he can, while pointing out Moore is not.

"It only goes to show that he cares more about his personal agenda than he does about the people of Alabama," Jones says.

Moore has been mostly absent from the campaign trail for the last week and continues to deny allegations of sexual misconduct. 
 
