Iowa AP drops first high school boys basketball rankings

Class 4A
Record Pts
1. Iowa City, West (7) 3-0 70
2. Johnston 4-0 58
(tie)Sioux City, East 3-0 58
4. Des Moines, North 3-1 41
5. Waukee 3-1 40
6. Dubuque, Senior 2-0 35
7. Pleasant Valley 3-0 24
8. Des Moines, Hoover 4-1 16
9. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 2-0 15
(tie) Linn-Mar, Marion 2-1 15
Others receiving votes: Davenport, North 4. Cedar Falls 3. Dubuque, Hempstead 3. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 3.
Class 3A
Record Pts
1. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (7) 3-0 70
2. Norwalk 5-0 58
3. Glenwood 4-0 50
4. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 2-0 47
5. Oskaloosa 5-0 39
6. Pella 4-0 33
7. Harlan 3-0 31
8. Spirit Lake 3-1 18
9. Mount Pleasant 3-2 15
10. Dallas Center-Grimes 4-1 7
Others receiving votes: Storm Lake 6. Webster City 3. Wahlert, Dubuque 3. Le Mars 3. Charles City 2.
Class 2A
Record Pts
1. Sioux Center (2) 4-0 64
2. Van Meter (1) 4-0 61
3. Western Christian, Hull (3) 1-0 53
4. Sheldon 4-1 35
5. Aplington-Parkersburg 4-0 26
6. South Hamilton, Jewell 5-0 25
7. Unity Christian, Orange City 4-1 23
8. Cascade,Western Dubuque (1) 5-0 20
9. Dike-New Hartford 4-0 19
(tie) Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 3-1 19
Others receiving votes: Forest City 13. East Marshall, Le Grand 9. West Lyon, Inwood 5. Waukon 5. Des Moines Christian 3. Northeast, Goose Lake 2. PCM, Monroe 2. Treynor 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (4) 5-0 66
2. Grand View Christian (3) 5-0 62
3. St. Mary's, Remsen 4-0 57
4. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3-1 48
5. George-Little Rock 4-1 33
6. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 4-0 19
7. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 4-1 17
(tie)Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3-0 17
9. Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 2-0 11
10. New London 5-0 10
(tie)Ankeny Christian Academy 5-0 10
Others receiving votes: Lynnville-Sully 8. Bedford 7. Kingsley-Pierson 7. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 7. Madrid 3. South O'Brien, Paullina 1. Rockford 1. Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire 1.