Iowa AP drops first high school boys basketball rankings

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Class 4A
                                                          Record    Pts     
  1.  Iowa  City,  West  (7)            3-0          70       
  2.  Johnston                                  4-0          58       
  (tie)Sioux  City,  East              3-0          58       
  4.  Des  Moines,  North                3-1          41       
  5.  Waukee                                      3-1          40       
  6.  Dubuque,  Senior                    2-0          35       
  7.  Pleasant  Valley                    3-0          24   
  8.  Des  Moines,  Hoover              4-1          16
  9.  Prairie,  Cedar  Rapids        2-0          15   
  (tie)  Linn-Mar,  Marion            2-1          15   
   Others receiving votes: Davenport, North 4. Cedar Falls 3. Dubuque, Hempstead 3. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 3. 

Class 3A
                                                                                  Record    Pts     
  1.  Xavier,  Cedar  Rapids    (7)                        3-0          70   
  2.  Norwalk                                                            5-0          58   
  3.  Glenwood                                                          4-0          50   
  4.  Bishop  Heelan  Catholic,  Sioux  City      2-0          47       
  5.  Oskaloosa                                                        5-0          39   
  6.  Pella                                                                4-0          33       
  7.  Harlan                                                              3-0          31   
  8.  Spirit  Lake                                                    3-1          18       
  9.  Mount  Pleasant                                              3-2          15       
10.  Dallas  Center-Grimes                                  4-1          7         
   Others receiving votes: Storm Lake 6. Webster City 3. Wahlert, Dubuque 3. Le Mars 3. Charles City 2. 

Class 2A
                                                                      Record    Pts     
  1.  Sioux  Center  (2)                              4-0          64   
  2.  Van  Meter  (1)                                    4-0          61       
  3.  Western  Christian,  Hull    (3)      1-0          53       
  4.  Sheldon                                                4-1          35   
  5.  Aplington-Parkersburg                    4-0          26   
  6.  South  Hamilton,  Jewell                  5-0          25       
  7.  Unity  Christian,  Orange  City      4-1          23   
  8.  Cascade,Western  Dubuque  (1)        5-0          20       
  9.  Dike-New  Hartford                            4-0          19   
  (tie)  Kuemper  Catholic,  Carroll      3-1          19       
   Others receiving votes: Forest City 13. East Marshall, Le Grand 9. West Lyon, Inwood 5. Waukon 5. Des Moines Christian 3. Northeast, Goose Lake 2. PCM, Monroe 2. Treynor 1. 

Class 1A
                                                                  Record    Pts     
  1.  North  Linn,  Troy  Mills  (4)      5-0          66       
  2.  Grand  View  Christian  (3)          5-0          62       
  3.  St.  Mary's,  Remsen                      4-0          57       
  4.  St.  Albert,  Council  Bluffs      3-1          48   
  5.  George-Little  Rock                      4-1          33   
  6.  Wapsie  Valley,  Fairbank            4-0          19   
  7.  Gehlen  Catholic,  Le  Mars          4-1          17   
  (tie)Gladbrook-Reinbeck                  3-0          17       
  9.  Iowa  Mennonite,  Kalona              2-0          11   
10.  New  London                                      5-0          10   
  (tie)Ankeny  Christian  Academy      5-0          10   
   Others receiving votes: Lynnville-Sully 8. Bedford 7. Kingsley-Pierson 7. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 7. Madrid 3. South O'Brien, Paullina 1. Rockford 1. Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire 1. 

