Copy-South Dakota holds off Eastern Washington 75-73

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) - Matt Mooney scored 19 points, including nine in the final 2:37 of the game, to help South Dakota hold off Eastern Washington 75-73 on Sunday.

Trey Burch-Manning added 19 points and eight rebounds, while reserve Nick Fuller scored 11 with five rebounds for the Coyotes (9-3), who ran their home winning streak against nonconference foes to 12 and improved on their best start since becoming a Division-I school in the 2011-12 season.

Mason Peatling topped the Eagles (3-7) with 19 points, while Bogdan Bliznyuk tallied 18 points and nine rebounds. Jack Perry made three 3-pointers and scored 13 for the Eagles, who have lost four straight and have one game left on a season-opening 10-game road trip. Eastern Washington returns home after playing at Wyoming on Tuesday.

South Dakota led 22-11 on a Mooney layup with seven minutes left in the first half, but Peatling scored nine points from there to pull the Eagles within 32-31 at halftime.

Eastern, which never led, tied it at 34 on a 3-pointer by Ty Gibson 25 seconds into the second half. But Burch-Manning and Mooney accounted for 30 of the Coyotes' final 41 points down the stretch to preserve the win.

