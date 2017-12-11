Gusty winds to settle down tonight - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Gusty winds to settle down tonight

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A gusty northwesterly wind started bringing our temperatures down during the day and that won't end until parts of Siouxland get into the upper teens tonight.  

Tomorrow will be a much calmer day with quite a few clouds still around although we'll still get to enjoy a few more peeks of sun than today with highs in the low 40s for central and western Siouxland with some upper 30s in the eastern parts of the viewing area.  

Wednesday will be a little warmer as highs get into the upper 40s although the wind is going to come up some again.  

Thursday is the only day that provides us a chance of precipitation at this point with a few light snow showers possible as highs go down to the upper 30s.  

Partly cloudy skies return by Friday and into the weekend as highs will be in the 40s into early next week.

