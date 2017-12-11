Chances of a white Christmas - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Chances of a white Christmas

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas?

With Christmas only two weeks away, it seems the odds are getting less for us.

In a typical year, Sioux City has a little over a 50 percent chance of seeing a white Christmas (which is defined as one inch of snow or more on the ground).

Northern Siouxland usually has a better chance of seeing snow on the ground for Christmas where their chances are between 60 and 75 percent.

Only time will tell what we see out there by December 25th.

