Pharmacy in Moville has new ownership, location

The town of Moville now has a new pharmaceutical provider.



Moville Pharmacy, which was in downtown for over 30 years, stopped business on December 1st.



The business was sold to Lewis Family Drug, which is a staple of Siouxland.



They say the chain focuses on helping meet the needs of smaller populations.



"We like the niche of smaller communities. It's a very good customer base to have, they are very loyal. We like our pharmacists to live in those communities as much as possible to create relationships." said Keith Fortin, Lewis Family Drug Regional Manager.



The new owners built a new building for the new business to occupy.



They say this was a necessary step.



"We like to have a drive thru window. In the current Moville location that is not an option. Also Moville Pharmacy leased their building and their lease was coming up." said Fortin.



They also say the new location will be good for business.



"We feel being out by the highway we'll get more access to traffic. People driving by will see us." said Fortin.



Lewis Family Drug opened the week before Thanksgiving and they say they are thankful for the opportunity to serve the town's residents.