FBI alerts Iowans and Nebraskans to email scam

The email demands people buy, then pay, in Bitcoin to avoid harm to them and their family.

"Please be assured there is no credible threat,” says assistant Special Agent in Charge Kristi Johnson. "We are aware of this situation and ask anyone who may be receiving this type of email to let us know so we can properly handle it,”

Authorities remind folks to never give personal information to someone you didn't make contact with first. Scammers count on lack of knowledge, so federal investigators advise people to take the time to educate yourself about any offer you receive.

If you receive any suspicious e-mails or phone call, file a complaint through the FBI's Internet crime complaint center, www.IC3.gov

