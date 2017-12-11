FBI alerts Iowans and Nebraskans to email scam - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

FBI alerts Iowans and Nebraskans to email scam

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
Connect
OMAHA, NE (KTIV) -

The email demands people buy, then pay, in Bitcoin to avoid harm to them and their family.

"Please be assured there is no credible threat,” says assistant Special Agent in Charge Kristi Johnson. "We are aware of this situation and ask anyone who may be receiving this type of email to let us know so we can properly handle it,”

Authorities remind folks to never give personal information to someone you didn't make contact with first. Scammers count on lack of knowledge, so federal investigators advise people to take the time to educate yourself about any offer you receive. 

If you receive any suspicious e-mails or phone call, file a complaint through the FBI's Internet crime complaint center, www.IC3.gov
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.