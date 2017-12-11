Sioux City Symphony to open season with Star Wars live

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters nationwide on Thursday.

Next year, the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will be a part of the Star Wars frenzy.

A spokesperson says the symphony is bringing Star Wars, A New Hope to Siouxland for two days, Saturday, September 29 and Sunday, September 30.

The Sioux City orchestra is one of the few symphonies in the country with the rights to the film.

The movie will play on the big screen at the Orpheum, with the Sioux City Symphony performing John Williams' Oscar winning score LIVE. Fans will be allowed to walk the red carpet and get their pictures taken with Star Wars characters.

The first opportunity to buy tickets is May 4 (May the fourth), when season tickets go on sale.