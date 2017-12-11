KTIV helps to spread some holiday cheer at Alcester Care and Rehab Center

Weekend Meteorologist Jaret Lansford and Weekend Anchor Jennifer Lenzini helped to spread some warm, holiday cheer at the Alcester Care and Rehab Center in South Dakota.

"Tree of Love" works to turn resident's holiday wishes into a reality. Members of the Rehab Center wrote an item on their holiday wishlist and posted it on a community Christmas tree. The list of items was then be passed on the State Bank of Alcester.

Thanks to the efforts of the bank, as well as community members, plenty of holiday toys found their way back to the Alcester Care and Rehab Center. Jaret Lansford and Jennifer Lenzini helped pass those gifts out today.

"Tree of Love" will be wrapped up tomorrow December 12, at Hartington Care and Rehabilitation Center, in Hartington, Nebraska.