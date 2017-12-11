Spectra to take over food/beverage management of some event centers

Back in October, the city council voted to have the private company take over management of the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre.

Monday night, the council approved the food and beverage side of Spectra Venue Management for the Tyson Event Center, the Sioux Gateway Airport, and the IBP Ice Center.

But, not the Orpheum Theatre.

City staff, including representatives from the City Manager's Office, Legal Department, and Finance Department negotiated the deal.

Under the terms of the agreement, the city will receive a percentage of gross revenue for catering, food and beverage sales at the venues.

"It also outlined the percentages that the city is going to be giving back," said Sioux City Councilman, Alex Watters. "In addition to what Spectra is going to be doing with an initial investment...capital investment to improve the food side of it with the kitchen, and things like that."

The agreement begins on Jan 1st of 2018.

Here is a look at the precise percentages: