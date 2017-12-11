Sioux City fireworks ordinance decision moved to next council meeting

City leaders have passed the first reading of an ordinance that will cut the number of days that people can legally use fireworks within city limits.

But, the second and third readings were delayed until next Monday's meeting.

Right now, city code allows people in Sioux City to shoot off fireworks between 1:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. from June 25th through July 4th..

And, from 1:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. from December 30th through January 1st.

Hours are extended to 11:00 p.m. on July 4th, and on the Saturdays and Sundays leading up to July 4th.

Hours are also extended until 12:30 a.m. on January 1st, and on the Saturdays and Sundays leading up to January 1st.

Although the final decision won't come until next week, Mayor Bob Scott said the council members have made up their minds.

"I think it's pretty obvious that the council is going to support the dates for the fireworks, I don't think there's any question about that," said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott.

Council member Alex Watters said the extra week between council votes will give citizens the opportunity to give their input.

"For me, passing the first reading, and then going to the next week to have the final reading, I think is the best option," said Sioux City Councilman, Alex Watters. "We put out the agenda on a Thursday, and then to be voting on a Monday is a quick turn-around, so I want to give people the opportunity to really voice their opinions."

If the council approves the ordinance, folks in Sioux City would only be able to legally use fireworks from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on July 3rd and July 4th..

And, from 1:00 p.m. on December 31st until 12:30 a.m. on the morning of January 1st.