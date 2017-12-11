Patients will now pay for on-scene care

Council members approved an important agenda item involving emergency medical treatment outside of the hospital.

Starting next year, EMTs will now charge patients who receive on-scene care, but don't require transportation to the hospital.

The new fee structure comes as Sioux City Fire Rescue takes over 9-1-1 emergency ambulance calls from Siouxland Paramedics on January 1st.

Siouxland Paramedics had not previously charge for on-scene care.

Under the proposal, basic on-scene life support will cost $186, and advanced on-scene life support will cost $327.

The city's EMS director, Jim Haden, says the goal is to ease the burden on taxpayers.

"Those fees, or the equipment cost, have to be absorbed somewhere," said EMS Director, Jim Haden. "And our goal is to not burden the tax payers anymore then we need to, to provide the service."

Mayor Bob Scott voiced his concern, and requested that the city prepare monthly profit-loss reports on new EMS Division once it starts.