Patients will now pay for on-scene care - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Patients will now pay for on-scene care

Posted:
By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
Connect

Council members approved an important agenda item involving emergency medical treatment outside of the hospital.

Starting next year, EMTs will now charge patients who receive on-scene care, but don't require transportation to the hospital.

The new fee structure comes as Sioux City Fire Rescue takes over 9-1-1 emergency ambulance calls from Siouxland Paramedics on January 1st.

Siouxland Paramedics had not previously charge for on-scene care.

Under the proposal, basic on-scene life support will cost $186, and advanced on-scene life support will cost $327.

The city's EMS director, Jim Haden, says the goal is to ease the burden on taxpayers.

"Those fees, or the equipment cost, have to be absorbed somewhere," said EMS Director, Jim Haden. "And our goal is to not burden the tax payers anymore then we need to, to provide the service."

Mayor Bob Scott voiced his concern, and requested that the city prepare monthly profit-loss reports on new EMS Division once it starts.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.