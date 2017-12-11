Iowa voters head to polls tomorrow for District 3 Special election

Tomorrow, voters in parts of Woodbury and Plymouth counties will go to the polls to elect Senator Bill Anderson's successor.

Anderson resigned to take over as executive director of the Cherokee Area Economic Development Corporation.

He'll be replaced by one of these two candidates. Republican State Representative Jim Carlin or Democrat Todd Wendt.



Polls are open from 7am until 9pm. Absentee ballots may be delivered to the county auditor's office until 9 p.m. on election day.