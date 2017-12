Villanova hops over Michigan State for No. 1 in AP Top 25

Villanova hops over Michigan State for No. 1 in AP Top 25

Villanova is the new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 while Arizona State made a big leap after a tumultuous week in which half of the top 10 lost.

Villanova is the new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 while Arizona State made a big leap after a tumultuous week in which half of the top 10 lost.

More >>