Jackson, Jewell, and Lanning receive All-America honors

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
The Football Writers Association of America released their all-America team, Monday. 

Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell and defensive back Josh Jackson both made the list for the Hawkeyes. 

Jewell led the Big Ten with 123 total tackles this season.

Josh Jackson led the country with seven interceptions. 

And Iowa State quarterback turned linebacker, Joel Lanning, made First-Team All America in his first year at the position. 

Lanning tied for second in the conference with 110 tackles.

He also had a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, an interception, and a fumble recovery this season.  

