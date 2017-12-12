New documentary hopes to shed light on sex trafficking in Iowa

Many Iowans are proud of our state's "Iowa nice" identity.

But even here, sex trafficking is a problem.

A new documentary hopes to shed light on this.

The documentary is known as "GridShock." It plans to feature law enforcement, medical professionals, and social workers.

Most importantly, it will share the stories of victims and survivors.

The directors say they want GridShock to be a "wake up call."

They say, "In any given month, nearly 900 unique sex workers are available in Iowa. On any given day, 150 children are being sex-trafficked in Iowa."

Right now there is a campaign going on, and the documentary hopes to raise $35,000 in 60 days to start production.

Experts say Iowa is known for being a hot spot for trafficking because of the easy access to I-80 and I-35.

The film is set to release next fall. It is being directed by three people, including award-winning filmmaker and UNI grad Vanessa McLean.



GridShock Campaign Video: